Cardano Advocate Makes Bullish Case for ADA: Details

Wed, 06/14/2023 - 09:50
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dan Gambardello has made another impressive analysis detailing potential of Cardano (ADA) to soar
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

At a time like this, analysis of the strength and weakness of protocols like Cardano (ADA) that are in the crosshairs of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is important to the community. Drawing on this assumption, prominent Cardano advocate Dan Gambardello has shared a number of interesting facts to show how bright is the future of the blockchain protocol.

Gambardello noted that despite the falling prices, bearish sentiment and FUD spreading that ADA is done for, the protocol's total value locked (TVL), a prominent indicator of DeFi growth, has continued to rise. He noted that the TVL has jumped to 600 million ADA, which in USD terms, has topped $120 million.

With the growth of TVL comes trust, which Gambardello believes is just the beginning. He drew a comparison between the stage at which Cardano sits right now and where Ethereum (ETH) was before the halving of 2020. At the time, Ethereum TVL was pegged at a TVL of $400 million, a figure that exploded to about $129 billion in the next bull market, which came less than two years later.

This parabolic growth trend was also accompanied by 22x growth in the coin's market capitalization from $25 billion to $568 billion.

Thesis for Cardano's growth

In his thesis bolstering the potential for Cardano's growth, Gambardello said while the blockchain founded by Charles Hoskinson came late to the market, it was built to "be a more secure, scalable, decentralized, and economical blockchain than Ethereum."

The appraisal Gambardello is giving Cardano is visible in the products Cardano is launching today. While its flagship Lace Wallet remains one of the latest sensations in the Web3.0 world today, Cardano has also launched both the Marlowe smart contract protocol and Hydra Head scalability tool on mainnet.

Besides the current distraction from the SEC, which named ADA a security, the digital currency is building and positioning itself for a promising future.

About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

