Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Andrew Kang unveils hidden catalyst behind Cardano's jaw-dropping 5,000% rally back in 2021
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 13:01
Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang
In a revelatory statement, Andrew Kang, a prominent figure in the crypto space and co-founder of Mechanism Capital, asserts that Cardano's (ADA) unprecedented 5,000% surge was catalyzed by Chinese investors. 

The investor took to social media to emphasize the profound impact of Chinese participation in ADA's meteoric rise.

Kang's assertion gained traction following the circulation of a viral video within the crypto community, showcasing elderly Chinese individuals eagerly delving into the intricacies of buying and trading BRC20 assets. 

The video, shared by an anonymous user, captured a scene of Chinese elders actively participating in a cryptocurrency seminar, underscoring the unexpected enthusiasm among the elderly demographic for blockchain assets.

This revelation has sparked a broader conversation about the tangible influence of Chinese capital on the crypto market. The viral footage pointed to the burgeoning interest in BRC20 assets among Chinese investors, leading to heightened speculation about the prospects of native Bitcoin assets.

Cardano's bull run

The discussion also prompted a closer examination of Cardano's remarkable performance. In the period of 2020-2021, ADA experienced an extraordinary growth of more than 8,603%, peaking at an impressive $3.1.

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

The bulk of this surge materialized in 2021, further solidifying Cardano's status as a heavyweight in the crypto market.

Recent data indicates that ADA continues to exhibit robust growth, surging by 73.7% since the beginning of December. This stellar performance places Cardano among the top performers in the crypto market right now.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

