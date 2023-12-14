Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a revelatory statement, Andrew Kang , a prominent figure in the crypto space and co-founder of Mechanism Capital, asserts that Cardano's (ADA) unprecedented 5,000% surge was catalyzed by Chinese investors.

The investor took to social media to emphasize the profound impact of Chinese participation in ADA's meteoric rise.

Kang's assertion gained traction following the circulation of a viral video within the crypto community, showcasing elderly Chinese individuals eagerly delving into the intricacies of buying and trading BRC20 assets.

The video, shared by an anonymous user, captured a scene of Chinese elders actively participating in a cryptocurrency seminar, underscoring the unexpected enthusiasm among the elderly demographic for blockchain assets.

Chinese grandparents and villagers buying $ADA in 2020 preceded its 50x rally



Never forget https://t.co/9YZ9OfZKB4 pic.twitter.com/Lw3dPLPqD6 — Andrew Kang (@Rewkang) December 14, 2023

This revelation has sparked a broader conversation about the tangible influence of Chinese capital on the crypto market. The viral footage pointed to the burgeoning interest in BRC20 assets among Chinese investors, leading to heightened speculation about the prospects of native Bitcoin assets.

Cardano's bull run

The discussion also prompted a closer examination of Cardano's remarkable performance. In the period of 2020-2021, ADA experienced an extraordinary growth of more than 8,603%, peaking at an impressive $3.1.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

The bulk of this surge materialized in 2021, further solidifying Cardano's status as a heavyweight in the crypto market.

Recent data indicates that ADA continues to exhibit robust growth, surging by 73.7% since the beginning of December. This stellar performance places Cardano among the top performers in the crypto market right now.