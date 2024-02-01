Advertisement
AD

BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Expectations on rise for next Bitcoin halving
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 17:00
BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The fourth Bitcoin halving is predetermined to occur at block height 840,000, although the exact date is unknown due to the natural variability and probabilistic nature of mining blocks.

Advertisement

Halving slashes in half the coins Bitcoin miners receive as rewards.

According to the Glassnode estimate, the Bitcoin halving might occur on April 23, 2024, although this might vary.

The expected date for Bitcoin halving is April 22, 2024, according to OKLINK, which gives a countdown of about 80 days. There are presently 11,603 blocks left for this event. Bitcoin mining rewards will be slashed from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) Halving Events Set to Occur in This Number of Days

Significant bull runs have followed Bitcoin-halving events, as seen in 2012, 2016 and 2020. In line with this, expectations are on the rise for the next Bitcoin halving.

Four patterns to consider

Crypto analyst Ali highlights four points to consider as Bitcoin-halving approaches. Some of these might be likely scenarios to watch out for, given that the Bitcoin price might react negatively or positively to the halving event.

The first is post-halving corrections. According to Ali, after the 2016 and 2020 halvings, Bitcoin experienced corrections of 30% and 7% within a month. In this scenario, Bitcoin reacts negatively to the halving event.

Second is the scenario of significant post-halving rallies. Ali observed that following the 2012, 2016 and 2020 halvings, BTC surged by 11,000%, 2,850% and 700%. In this most-anticipated scenario, Bitcoin reacts to the halving event positively, triggering a bull run.

Third, Ali pointed out the pattern of bull market durations: the bull markets after each halving lasted 365 days, 518 days and 549 days, respectively.

Fourth, the next market top: If the upcoming bull market follows historical trends, the next Bitcoin market top could be anticipated around April or October 2025, according to Ali.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
2024/02/01 17:02
AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/01 17:02
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones
2024/02/01 17:02
Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
AI Crypto Render (AI) Switches Gears With 8% Surge
Bitcoin ETFs Eating Gold's Lunch, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Explains Why He Owns BTC, Samson Mow Says Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all