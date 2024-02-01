BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The fourth Bitcoin halving is predetermined to occur at block height 840,000, although the exact date is unknown due to the natural variability and probabilistic nature of mining blocks.

Halving slashes in half the coins Bitcoin miners receive as rewards.

According to the Glassnode estimate, the Bitcoin halving might occur on April 23, 2024, although this might vary.

The expected date for Bitcoin halving is April 22, 2024, according to OKLINK, which gives a countdown of about 80 days. There are presently 11,603 blocks left for this event. Bitcoin mining rewards will be slashed from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Significant bull runs have followed Bitcoin-halving events, as seen in 2012, 2016 and 2020. In line with this, expectations are on the rise for the next Bitcoin halving.

Four patterns to consider

Crypto analyst Ali highlights four points to consider as Bitcoin-halving approaches. Some of these might be likely scenarios to watch out for, given that the Bitcoin price might react negatively or positively to the halving event.

As we approach the #BitcoinHalving in April 2024, here are four key points to consider:



1⃣Post-halving corrections: After the 2016 and 2020 halvings, #BTC experienced corrections of 30% and 7% within a month.

2⃣Significant post-halving rallies: Following the 2012, 2016, and 2020… pic.twitter.com/aaJpJcZtAm — Ali (@ali_charts) January 31, 2024

The first is post-halving corrections. According to Ali, after the 2016 and 2020 halvings, Bitcoin experienced corrections of 30% and 7% within a month. In this scenario, Bitcoin reacts negatively to the halving event.

Second is the scenario of significant post-halving rallies. Ali observed that following the 2012, 2016 and 2020 halvings, BTC surged by 11,000%, 2,850% and 700%. In this most-anticipated scenario, Bitcoin reacts to the halving event positively, triggering a bull run.

Third, Ali pointed out the pattern of bull market durations: the bull markets after each halving lasted 365 days, 518 days and 549 days, respectively.

Fourth, the next market top: If the upcoming bull market follows historical trends, the next Bitcoin market top could be anticipated around April or October 2025, according to Ali.