Bloomberg's Commodity Strategist Praises Bitcoin's Staying Power Above $30,000

Bloomberg Intelligence's senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone, expects Bitcoin to race ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) this year:

The ability to sustain above $30,000 favors Bitcoin vs. the Dow Jones Industrial Average, if past patterns are a guide.

The Dow rallied above 30,000 points for the first time on Nov. 24 after collapsing to 18,213 back in March due to the pandemic-induced market sell-off.



Bitcoin made history by surpassing $30,000 on Jan. 2, kicking off the new year on a high note. It then rallied over 40 percent to its current all-time high of $42,000 in only one week.

2020 parallels

While the Dow and Bitcoin represent two different stories, some pundits believe that both Bitcoin and crypto are too overheated now, and it is unclear whether there is more room for growth.

Image by @mikemcglone11

However, according to McGlone, breaking away from the Dow would mark another major milestone for the world's largest cryptocurrency.



The same pattern played out in 2020 when Bitcoin managed to outstrip the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

A six-digit Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, McGlone predicted that Bitcoin could potentially reach $50,000 this year. Unlike Guggenheim's Scott Minard, he mentioned that it was unlikely to revisit the $20,000 level this year.

In an October Bloomberg interview, the analyst mentioned that Bitcoin could reach six digits in two years: