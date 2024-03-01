Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Whale Sits on $900 Million Profit After Grabbing Big BTC Chunk in 2022

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics report shows that a Bitcoin whale has made a massive unrealized profit after entering the bear market to years ago
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 9:48
Bitcoin Whale Sits on $900 Million Profit After Grabbing Big BTC Chunk in 2022
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Recent on-chain data shared by the @lookonchain analytics platform on the X/Twitter app describes a smart whale who bought over a billion USD worth of Bitcoin two years ago and is now sitting on a hefty unrealized profit.

Meanwhile, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, has demonstrated a slight decline of 1.73%, dropping below the quickly taken $62,000 level in the past 24 hours.

Whale sits on $900 profit from holding Bitcoin

A tweet published by the aforementioned source earlier today says that a smart whale purchased a monstrous $1.39 billion worth of Bitcoin in July 2022, paying $21,629 per BTC on average.

Now that since the start of 2024, the Bitcoin price has surged by roughly 50% and surpassed the $62,000 level briefly earlier this week, this whale has an unrealized profit of more than $900 million from the Bitcoin he holds.

Overall, whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin, while the price has dipped a little, going below $62,000. The same source as above has reported that over the past hour, a fresh Bitcoin wallet acquired 2,475 BTC from the Binance exchange. This amount of BTC worth $153.66 million has turned this wallet into a whale.

According to Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracking platform, a massive 6,034 Bitcoin evaluated at $374,502,788 were transferred between anonymous whales approximately 12 hours ago. Several large Bitcoin chunks were also the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and its institutional platform.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Massive Bitcoin Surge

Bitcoin ETFs acquire close to billion in BTC

@lookonchain also published an update for Thursday about Bitcoin acquisitions made by the spot Bitcoin ETFs. On February 29, eight of the eleven approved funds laid their hands on a whopping 14,934 BTC worth $940 million.

BlackRock and Fidelity are again the leading purchasers here – the former bought the largest lump of 10,140 BTC (worth $638 million), the latter grabbed 4,066 BTC (worth $255.9 million). Basically, nearly the whole amount that went into the spot-based Bitcoin ETFs yesterday was received by just two of these exchange-traded funds. Grayscale continues to sell its Bitcoin and yesterday, they got rid of 2,223 BTC – the equivalent of $139.8 million. VanEck purchased 170 BTC. Bitwise ETF acquired 164 BTC.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image What Lies Ahead for XRP, Cardano and SHIB Holders? March Price History Gives Hint
2024/03/01 10:35
What Lies Ahead for XRP, Cardano and SHIB Holders? March Price History Gives Hint
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incinerates 3.7 Million Tokens in Massive 30,187% Spike
2024/03/01 09:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incinerates 3.7 Million Tokens in Massive 30,187% Spike
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Is XRP Ready to Set Foundation for Golden Cross?
2024/03/01 09:45
Is XRP Ready to Set Foundation for Golden Cross?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

World’s First Bitcoin DEX – SatoshiDEX Announced $SDEX Pre-Sale
token.com's Pioneering Platform: A New Dawn for Crypto Interaction
Roll1ng Thund3rz Unveils Web3War® v3.0: Pioneering the Future of Gaming with Skill2Earn Dynamics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

What Lies Ahead for XRP, Cardano and SHIB Holders? March Price History Gives Hint
Bitcoin Whale Sits on $900 Million Profit After Grabbing Big BTC Chunk in 2022
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Incinerates 3.7 Million Tokens in Massive 30,187% Spike
Show all