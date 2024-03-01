Bitcoin Whale Sits on $900 Million Profit After Grabbing Big BTC Chunk in 2022

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recent on-chain data shared by the @lookonchain analytics platform on the X/Twitter app describes a smart whale who bought over a billion USD worth of Bitcoin two years ago and is now sitting on a hefty unrealized profit.

Meanwhile, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, has demonstrated a slight decline of 1.73%, dropping below the quickly taken $62,000 level in the past 24 hours.

Whale sits on $900 profit from holding Bitcoin

A tweet published by the aforementioned source earlier today says that a smart whale purchased a monstrous $1.39 billion worth of Bitcoin in July 2022, paying $21,629 per BTC on average.

Now that since the start of 2024, the Bitcoin price has surged by roughly 50% and surpassed the $62,000 level briefly earlier this week, this whale has an unrealized profit of more than $900 million from the Bitcoin he holds.

Overall, whales continue to accumulate Bitcoin, while the price has dipped a little, going below $62,000. The same source as above has reported that over the past hour, a fresh Bitcoin wallet acquired 2,475 BTC from the Binance exchange. This amount of BTC worth $153.66 million has turned this wallet into a whale.

According to Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracking platform, a massive 6,034 Bitcoin evaluated at $374,502,788 were transferred between anonymous whales approximately 12 hours ago. Several large Bitcoin chunks were also the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and its institutional platform.

Bitcoin ETFs acquire close to billion in BTC

@lookonchain also published an update for Thursday about Bitcoin acquisitions made by the spot Bitcoin ETFs. On February 29, eight of the eleven approved funds laid their hands on a whopping 14,934 BTC worth $940 million.

BlackRock and Fidelity are again the leading purchasers here – the former bought the largest lump of 10,140 BTC (worth $638 million), the latter grabbed 4,066 BTC (worth $255.9 million). Basically, nearly the whole amount that went into the spot-based Bitcoin ETFs yesterday was received by just two of these exchange-traded funds. Grayscale continues to sell its Bitcoin and yesterday, they got rid of 2,223 BTC – the equivalent of $139.8 million. VanEck purchased 170 BTC. Bitwise ETF acquired 164 BTC.