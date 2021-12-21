Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert

News
Tue, 12/21/2021 - 13:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
After the launch of a ProShares Bitcoin ETF this year, an expert from Bloomberg thinks that a BTC spot ETF would attract billions in USD from investors
Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

After the ProShares Bitcoin ETF was kicked off in late October of this year, the crypto market was galvanized; however, there are plenty of other Bitcoin funds that have been attracting lots of cash from investors.

Institutions crave Bitcoin ETFs

Financial institutions keep jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, investing in such funds as Grayscale and Galaxy Digital, which hold billions of investments under their management.

Still, the release of the ProShares BTC Strategy ETF (BITO) at the end of October gained a great deal of attention since it was the first ever Bitcoin ETF approved by the U.S. regulator the SEC.

After only a couple of days of trading, it accumulated a whopping $1 billion and set a record as the biggest and busiest start of a Bitcoin ETF. This showed the massive interest of U.S. institutions in Bitcoin ETFs. However, BITO tracks the performance of Bitcoin futures, and it is not a spot ETF.

Overall, however, the amount of investment in crypto funds more than doubled this year.

Related
Elon Musk and Dogecoin Creator Continuously Attacking Web3, Posting Controversial GIFs

Bitcoin spot ETF would draw a lot more investors, expert says

Bloomberg Intelligence believes that demand among investors would be far higher if a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund was approved for launch since it does not bear roll costs related to managing BTC contracts.

James Seyffart from the Bloomberg Intelligence analytics team reckons that crypto spot ETFs would bring in a lot more assets to this space"

I can't help but think that the assets in this space would be even larger if we had more efficient structures, like spot ETFs, in the U.S.

In 2020, the amount of crypto assets in funds totaled around $24 billion. By year's end, this number surged to $63 billion.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image FBI Seizes $180 Million in Bitcoin Tied to Embezzlement Case
12/21/2021 - 14:37
FBI Seizes $180 Million in Bitcoin Tied to Embezzlement Case
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for December 21
12/21/2021 - 14:26
BTC, ETH, AVAX and LUNA Price Analysis for December 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert
12/21/2021 - 13:59
Bitcoin Spot ETF Would Attract Billions USD: Bloomberg Expert
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan