Bitcoin Hashrate Prints New All-Time High

The Bitcoin network is stronger than ever, with hashrate reaching a new all-time high

Bitcoin’s hashrate reached a new all-time high of 179.4 EH/s on Apr. 5, according to data provided by CryptoQuant.

Image by @cryptoquant_com

This took place on the same day the cryptocurrency scored its second-highest daily close ever of $59,101 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Network fundamentals are getting stronger, and those who make the network strong don't cash out Bitcoins to buy new mining rigs. They buy mining rigs with cash, not Bitcoin.