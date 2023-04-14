Bitcoin (BTC) May Be in for Short-Term Price Correction, Analyst Warns

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 11:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to this crypto analyst, Bitcoin might face correction unless the following happens
Bitcoin (BTC) May Be in for Short-Term Price Correction, Analyst Warns
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez has taken to Twitter to share a Bitcoin chart to show that several factors are showing a possible short-term correction for BTC.

He stated that the TD Sequential index signals a sell. Aside from that, there is a bearish RSI divergence. However, if a four-hour candlestick emerges above the $31,000 level, it would indicate the invalidation of the possibility of a correction.

Bitcoin recently recaptured the $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months after the inflation index came out smaller than was expected by analysts. At the moment, BTC is changing hands at $30,746, according to the CoinMarketCap price scale.

"I'd prefer to focus on $29.7K"

Another prominent analyst, Michael van de Poppe, also believes that, despite Bitcoin looking strong, there might be some "shallow corrections" to the upward trend it is currently following.

Poppe has marked the $31,700-$32,000 levels as a crucial point of resistance. While many people wanted to buy BTC while it was trading at $25,000, he reckons this "want-to-buy-BTC" level may now shift to the $28,500 line.

He prefers to focus on the $29,700 level for Bitcoin for now.

Related
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity

"At least $100,000 by the halving"

Martinez also joined commentators under the recent tweet by Adam Back about Bitcoin. The prominent cryptographer and cypherpunk reminded his followers that this year the BTC price rose by 70% by March — that is, it increased from $16,600 to the $28,000 level.

He assumed that if BTC keeps rising at the same pace, by June, it will reach $48,000; $82,000 by September and $140,000 by December, or at least $100,000 by that time if the price growth falls from 70% per month to 53% for quarters 2, 3 and 4.

Ali agreed with that, stating that according to the on-chain data, Bitcoin is likely to surge to at least $100,000 by the halving that is to happen in April or May next year.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Loopring (LRC) Suddenly Jumps 25%, What's Stirring Growth?
04/14/2023 - 12:59
Loopring (LRC) Suddenly Jumps 25%, What's Stirring Growth?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple Launches Public Version of Its B2B Liquidity Hub: Why Is This Important?
04/14/2023 - 12:33
Ripple Launches Public Version of Its B2B Liquidity Hub: Why Is This Important?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Aptos Token Skyrockets Within Minutes After Elon Musk's APT Tweet
04/14/2023 - 12:30
Aptos Token Skyrockets Within Minutes After Elon Musk's APT Tweet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev