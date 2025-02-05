Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 13:22
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading digital currency, recently experienced challenges with block production. Neil Hartner, a software engineer familiar with the ecosystem, highlighted the glitch in an X post. This significant delay has raised concerns about the frequency of glitches this year and its likely impact on the Bitcoin price.

    Advertisement

    Unusual delays and network stability concerns

    Notably, Hartner emphasized that the glitch halted block production for 88 minutes. The delay is notable given that, on average, block mining occurs every 10 minutes. Thus, the delay prevented the mining of at least eight new blocks.

    Related
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 20:17
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The software engineer decried the frequency, noting that in 2025 alone, such glitches had occurred 21 times. This is for delays lasting for over 60 minutes or more.

    According to experts, the frequency suggests that the network might be having difficulty, which might have been triggered by congestion. Other reasons could include miners switching off due to low profitability or changes in network conditions.

    Some experts opine that the glitch in block production may be suggestive of the need for core developers to introduce updates on the Bitcoin blockchain.

    Meanwhile, GREEK HODL (@ghost_prick), a user on X, disagreed with Hartner’s submission on the anomaly with block production. According to him, Bitcoin never "goes down" like other blockchains. He maintained that blocks are mined based on the probability of hash rate.  

    Bitcoin mining and market sentiment

    Despite the differing opinions, experts agree that occasional long block times could occur even with Bitcoin. However, the repeated occurrences raise concerns about network stability.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $70,000: Raoul Pal Shares His Views on Crypto Drop
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 16:32
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $70,000: Raoul Pal Shares His Views on Crypto Drop
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    In any case, Bitcoin mining has progressively increased in difficulty. The metric measures how difficult it is to produce a new coin. Generally, mining difficulty adjustments occur every two weeks, and adding delays in block production could further impact the ecosystem.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin block production has continued unhindered, per on-chain trends.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 13:53
    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 12:57
    SHIB Burns Jump 577% With Price on Verge of Breakout
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Global Audition "Click the Star" Expands to 32 Countries – BlingOne Prepares for Debut
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB
    Bitcoin (BTC) Block Production Anomaly Spotted, What's Happening?
    SHIB Burns Jump 577% With Price on Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD