    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance just launched BNSOL, giving Solana holders game-changing way to stake their tokens, earn rewards and unlock instant liquidity
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 11:27
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance has officially launched Binance SOL Staking (BNSOL), which lets users stake their Solana (SOL) tokens and earn rewards through a liquid staking token, BNSOL. This token lets users trade, lend or use staked assets across Binance's product suite and decentralized finance platforms without losing staking rewards.

    Advertisement

    Built on Solana's Stake Pool Program, BNSOL has lots of security features, including multiple audits, so investors can rest easy. 

    Related
    Binance XRP Reserves Plummet to 2.78 Billion: What's Happened?
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 13:26
    Binance XRP Reserves Plummet to 2.78 Billion: What's Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Anthony Scaramucci Teases His New Book on Bitcoin with Michael Saylor’s Foreword
    After Losing $40 Million, This Bitcoin Whale Makes Next Major Move

    What's more, the BNSOL token has a conversion ratio that is updated at each Solana epoch, so it reflects accumulated staking rewards over time. If you want to withdraw your stakes, Binance has you covered with both a standard redemption process and the option to instantly redeem BNSOL on the open market. 

    Advertisement

    This adds an extra layer of liquidity and flexibility that was not always easy to find in the world of crypto staking.

    Binance is no stranger to staking. It is one of the largest platforms to offer such services. But the launch of BNSOL is a notable change, first of all for Solana. It is a crypto asset that ranks as the third largest by market capitalization when stablecoins are excluded.

    Before, Solana holders could not use their tokens on Binance, but now they can earn rewards and benefit from one of the largest platforms out there with BNSOL.

    Related
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    Thu, 09/12/2024 - 10:52
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    With $103.49 billion in assets, Binance's move into the Solana ecosystem could bring even more liquidity to SOL and drive further investor interest. And while Solana has already gained a lot of traction in this altcoin cycle, Binance's participation could help accelerate the network's growth in new and unexpected ways.

    #Binance #Solana #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 10:52
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 9:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tokeniza Launches First Funding Round on Blocksquare’s RWA Launchpad to Democratize Access to Non-Performing Loans
    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces BNSOL Launch: Here's What You Need to Know
    FTX Stuns Crypto Market With Massive Solana Redemption
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Readies for Next Big Move as Elon Musk Mentions Meme Coin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD