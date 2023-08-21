Binance Allegedly Limiting Euro Withdrawals

Mon, 08/21/2023 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
Deleted tweet indicated suspension of EUR transactions via SEPA system
Binance Allegedly Limiting Euro Withdrawals
Binance, a preeminent global cryptocurrency exchange, recently raised eyebrows with a now-deleted tweet suggesting it had temporarily suspended EUR withdrawals and deposits via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

This abrupt announcement, critical for many European traders who operate in euros, was discovered by vigilant users before its removal from the platform. U.Today has asked Binance for clarification but is yet to receive a response.

The deleted tweet, which comes from Binance's official customer support handle, explained the suspension as an unfortunate consequence of its provider's inability to continue supporting SEPA transactions.

They offer alternative transaction methods, including using Visa cards or their P2P service, but the exchange did not provide a clear time frame for the restoration of SEPA services.

Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Ledger's Bitcoin Semblance

Reactions to this unsettling news were swift on social media. As reported by U.Today, John Reed Stark, a former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, took to Twitter to emphasize Binance's unregistered status, hinting at potential difficulties in regulatory oversight. His commentary was alarming: "Disturbing. The SEC and FINRA should immediately send a team of auditors, inspectors, and examiners to investigate... Oh wait, Binance is not registered. Never mind. Caveat Emptor."

Others, like famous crypto skeptic @Bitfinexed, underscored the potential fallout for users, hinting at challenges in withdrawing fiat currency from the platform and stressing the uncertainty surrounding the reinstatement of SEPA services by Binance. The crypto community, left in the dark, awaits a comprehensive response from the exchange.

