Advertisement
AD

    Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum's DeFi ecosystem set for remarkable boom
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 12:28
    Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector within the Ethereum network is poised for a major breakthrough. This projection is based on recent observations within the ecosystem and the broader cryptocurrency space. Renowned analyst and cofounder of Syncracy Capital, Ryan Watkins, asserts that the current setup for Ethereum DeFi is the strongest it has been since 2020.

    Advertisement

    DeFi’s strong revenue growth and low valuations

    The optimism lies in several factors such as the volume of revenue, upgrades in technology and the pending spot Ethereum exchange-traded-funds, ETFs, awaiting the final nod by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 11:04
    2.2 Trillion SHIB Shift From Robinhood, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Per Watkins' analysis, DeFi leaders are seeing record-high revenues, while their valuations are at historic lows. This combination of high revenue and low valuation presents a compelling opportunity to investors.

    Some of the leading DeFi applications on the Ethereum network, such as Lido, MakerDAAO, Uniswap and Aave have recorded progressive increases in revenues, surpassing their 2022 peaks. Aave's annualized revenue for 2022 was just over $500 million. However, in May 2024, it reached an all-time high of $750 million.

    Furthermore, this revenue is expected to grow even more as DeFi leaders implement major upgrades, such as Maker's Endgame and Uniswap V4.

    Additionally, the introduction of the Ethereum ETF is anticipated to spark renewed interest in the Ethereum economy. Despite facing a challenging regulatory environment since "DeFi summer," the sector is gradually seeing improvements. Although there are no major policy changes expected in the near term, the overall narrative is becoming more favorable.

    Market momentum and future prospects

    Watkins insists that as long as the long-term bullish trend continues, DeFi should benefit from positive momentum, given its highly cyclical nature. Market experts are optimistic that more and more users will be attracted by the DeFi offerings, further fueling growth.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 11:40
    Bitcoin ETFs Continue Bleeding — $140 Million Outflow Registered
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Although Uniswap is yet to generate any revenue, Watkins maintains that the potential for activating the fee switch seems imminent.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Banking Giant Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 12:22
    Banking Giant Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Continue Bleeding — $140 Million Outflow Registered
    Jun 21, 2024 - 12:22
    Bitcoin ETFs Continue Bleeding — $140 Million Outflow Registered
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 37 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jun 21, 2024 - 12:22
    37 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Big Break Coming for Ethereum (ETH) DeFi, Here's Reason
    Banking Giant Standard Chartered to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading Desk: Details
    Bitcoin ETFs Continue Bleeding — $140 Million Outflow Registered
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD