Ankr Adds Ethereum's L2 Optimism to its Platform Stack

One of Ethereum's most popular Layer 2 scaling solutions, Optimism, is now available for Ankr clients

With the new L2 protocol integrated, Ankr's stack of RPC endpoints strengthened its position as one of the leaders of the Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) segment.

According to the official announcement shared by the Ankr team, it has added endpoints to Optimism (OP), an Ethereum-based Layer 2 network, to its blockchains stack.

Image by Ankr

With this partnership, Ankr supports 17 leading blockchain networks in Web3, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana and Avalanche.

Previously, Ankr integrated another Ethereum-based scalability solution, Arbitrum. Both Optimism and Arbitrum allow decentralized applications to use the Ethereum (ETH) network in a faster and more resource-efficient manner.

Matthew Slipper, head of engineering at OP Labs, the development studio behind Optimism solutions, highlights that Ankr's long-term vision is aligned with that of his team:

Apps and integrations choose to build in the Optimism ecosystem because they feel aligned with our values and culture and appreciate the tooling and technical options available to them. In response to requests from our community, we’re excited to offer Ankr as an additional Optimism RPC provider.

Public and premium RPCs now available for Optimism devs

Greg Gopman, the chief marketing officer at Ankr, is sure that the new integration will be of crucial importance to the entire Web3 segment due to the impressive scalability features of Optimism:

We love what Optimism is building for the future of Ethereum. Ankr is happy to do our part to provide a fast and reliable RPC service for their users.

As Ankr integrates Optimism, developers of decentralized applications can leverage public and premium RPCs, make request calls and query on-chain information from Optimism's self-hosted nodes.

Ankr offers a geo-distributed and decentralized Optimism RPC ecosystem that guarantees reliable uptime even in the event of a poor Internet connection.

Independent Optimism node managers can support the integration with their infrastructure and get ANKR bonuses.