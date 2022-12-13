Animoca Brands, TinyTap Release Publisher NFTs on OpenSea

Animoca Brands and its subsidiary, TinyTap, are going to unveil their second Publisher NFTs series

Prominent Web3 digital gaming heavyweight Animoca Brands, together with its education-focused wholly-owned subsidiary TinyTap, are ready to unveil the second iteration of their unique NFT collection.

Second Animoca Brands and TinyTap Publisher NFT auction launches on Dec. 15

According to the official announcement by Animoca Brands and TinyTap, the two teams are ready to launch the second set of Publisher NFTs. The auctions are set to kick off on Dec. 15, 2022.

Teacher-authored Publisher NFT auctions will be organized on OpenSea, a leading marketplace for non-fungible tokens. The token sale will start at 7:00 pm (EST) and run for 48 hours. The participants should have a cryptocurrency wallet compatible with OpenSea marketplace.

Each Publisher NFT grants co-publishing rights to a TinyTap course that features educational content created by a well-known educator in a special subject. Participating teachers receive 50% of net auction turnover plus 10% of the ongoing share of revenue generated by the NFTs associated with their courses.

Buyers of the NFTs will get up to 80% of any revenue generated by their NFT courses. As such, TinyTape's sales introduce a win-win model for all participants in the process.

Yogev Shelly, CEO of TinyTap, is excited by the innovative nature of the auction and its underlying economic design:

TinyTap's Publisher NFTs greatly bolster our mission to build tools that empower communities to create, own, and share education that is meaningful to them. We are thrilled to welcome the Web3 community to our creator economy for educational games and we are especially grateful to early supporters who recognized that Publisher NFTs introduce powerful new utility for digital assets, creators, educators, and blockchain ecosystems.

The previous series of Publisher NFTs was sold in November 2022 for almost 140 Ethers (ETH). Out of this sum, 68 Ethers (ETH) were distributed between teachers who authored content.

Bringing education content to NFT sphere: Mission of TinyTap

Misa Matsuzaki, CEO of Metaverse Job Japan and buyer of two Publisher NFTs from the first iteration of this product, highlights that these releases unlock massive opportunities for the global NFT and blockchain communities:

TinyTap now enables publishing rights for digital educational content, giving the community like us the opportunity to support content we care about and distribute that content around the world. We are excited to share this innovative use of NFTs not only with our community but throughout all of Japan.

Since its launch in 2012, TinyTap addresses delivering educational content to learners in the U.S., Canada, the EU and the Arab world with a focus on young learners (Pre-K to Grade 6).

In total, its community of creators unites 100,000 teachers all over the globe. In addition to activity in the NFT segment, TinyTap distributes its content by Web2 instruments.