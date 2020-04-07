Almost 180 Mln XRP Wired as Ripple Sees ODL Payment Volume Surge

Tweet-based article

While ODL remittance payments are showing a rise in volume, Ripple and anonymous investors, together, have wired almost 180 mln XRP over the past twenty-four hours

Ripple’s XRP token has been on the rise recently, gradually reaching the current $0.20 level (as per CoinMarketCap) and the XRP Liquidity Index is hitting a new all-time high of 23,147,448 on the Mexican Bitso exchange.

Over the past twenty-four hours, over a dozen transactions that wired almost 180 mln XRP have been detected. The blockchain unicorn, Ripple, directly took part in several of them.

Remittance volumes are soaring, including ODL

Twitter user @galgitron has recently shared with his 22,000 followers a chart showing a surge in volumes of remittance payments. The user emphasized that they are not all ODL payments from Ripple’s partner MoneyGram but a certain amount of them are 'definitely ODL-related'. And, as per the Twitter user, the volume is 'promising'.

Ripple and others: nearly 180 mln XRP sent

The XRPL Monitor bot has reported that recently, several entities have transferred 178.4 mln XRP – $35,704,090. Part of it was wired by the blockchain giant Ripple.

Among the senders and receivers of the rest of the funds, there was also the South-Korea-based Bithumb exchange. The majority of XRP, this time, was moved by anonymous wallets.

XRP up 35% from the recent $0.15 low

Major XRP enthusiast Robert Art reminded the community that after the recent XRP fall, which happened following the BTC collapse on March 12, the third largest coin is now 35 percent up.

Right now, Ripple’s token is trading at $0.20, as per the figures from CoinMarketCap, and showing an 8.16-percent rise.

Trader ‘alanmasters’ from TradingView expects XRP to head for $0.23715 soon.

