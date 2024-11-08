    $970 Million in Ethereum Foundation Treasury, 2024 Report Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum Foundation, nonprofit that supports Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, released its 2024 report; it outlines core focuses for Ethereum (ETH) and specifies its reserves status
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 11:31
    $970 Million in Ethereum Foundation Treasury, 2024 Report Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Aya Miyaguchi, Ethereum Foundation's executive director, shares Ethereum Foundation Report 2024, a comprehensive outlook oт EF policies and instruments. It provides a detailed review of EF reserves and key areas of activities EF is going to be focused on.

    $970 million held by Ethereum Foundation treasury, over 81% in ETH

    In total, Ethereum Foundation operates $970,200,000 in treasury reserves. Out of this sum, 81.3% is stored in cryptocurrency. A total of 99.45% of EF crypto reserves are in Ether, the Ethereum Foundation Report 2024 says. The document was shared by executive director Aya Miyaguchi today, Nov. 8, 2024.

    EF remains a major Ether holder: its treasury operates 0.26% of ETH's net circulating supply. Also, $181.5 million are allocated to noncrypto investments and assets.

    Over the past two years, Ethereum Foundation spent about $240 million from its reserves. Research and development of Ethereum's layer 1 and support for new institutions were two key focuses that EF backed with over $140 million in 2022-2023.

    Ethereum Foundation Report 2024 also provides a brief outlook on EF Teams and Grants. The first category includes Robust Incentives Group for cryptoeconomics, Protocol Support Group for periodic coordination meetings and Devcon education initiative.

    Also, EF supports a couple of organizations that provide public goods for Ethereum (ETH) research, cryptography and adoption. This list includes L2Beat tracker, Nomic Foundation software development initiative, 0xPARC cryptography team and so on.

    Seven core focuses for Ethereum Foundation

    The report names Layer One Research and Development, Layer Two Research and Development, Applied ZK Research and Development, Developer Platforms, Community, Internal Operations and New Institutions support as major focus fields for Ethereum Foundation.

    Last but not least, the report showcases statistics of treasuries of the projects within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. In total, a massive $22.2 billion are stored in dozens of the largest verified treasuries. Most of them are composed of native tokens of Ethereum (ETH) heavyweights like Uniswap (UNI), Optimism (OP) or Gnosis (GNO).

    Ethereum Foundation nonprofit was launched on July 6, 2014, in Zug, Switzerland, by Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Di Iorio and Joseph Lubin.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

