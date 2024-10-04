Advertisement
AD

    $153 Million Bitcoin Purchase Stuns Top Crypto Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community seeing intense Bitcoin buying activity today
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 12:55
    $153 Million Bitcoin Purchase Stuns Top Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) community has said a big "no" to bears as they are striving for a big rally. While the leading cryptocurrency on the market is still under immense pressure from geopolitical tensions, it has managed to initiate a slight recovery from recent losses. Whales have also stopped to sit on the sidelines, as they have jumped on the BTC bandwagon.

    Advertisement

    Crypto tracking service Whale Alert has detected a massive Bitcoin purchase earlier today. They tweeted that a BTC whale has transferred 2,500 BTC from crypto exchange Bybit to their private wallet. These coins are estimated to be worth around $153 million, according to the Bitcoin price at the time of purchase.

    Bitcoin whales typically buy coins from top trading platforms like Bybit and transfer them to their own wallets. They tend to hold the assets in massive amounts for a long term in their private wallets, hence, they are known as whales. This buying and holding behavior from these large investors is crucial as it injects bullish momentum onto the market.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Whale Suddenly Awakens With Bitcoin Creator's Identity Just Days From Revelation
    XRP Becomes Top Trending Token. Here's Why
    SEC Yet to Reveal Why It's Appealing Ripple Case
    Ethereum (ETH) $32 Billion Catastrophe Continues, Bitcoin (BTC) in Limbo for 200 Days, XRP Showed Weirdest Performance in Last 7 Days

    Bitcoin price reaction

    Today’s BTC purchase can trigger a broader buying trend, which can attract both retail and institutional investment to the coin. This potential buying spree at this time is imperative for the BTC price. It will give it a significant push, and Bitcoin can potentially ignite the much anticipated price rally. However, such rallies are often seen in a more broader picture.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, BTC is currently trading at $61,283 after a slight increase of 0.45% in the last 24 hours. The coin recently faced significant rejection from the $63,000 market yet again. The global political and economic situation is also not helping. However, whales are not losing hope, and their buying trend can finally give Bitcoin the push required to target the next highs.

    #Bitcoin Price #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 12:13
    BlackRock Calls Bitcoin 'Global Monetary Alternative'
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 4, 2024 - 12:02
    Satoshi Identity Reveal: Polymarket Made Surprising Bets
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $153 Million Bitcoin Purchase Stuns Top Crypto Exchange
    BlackRock Calls Bitcoin 'Global Monetary Alternative'
    Satoshi Identity Reveal: Polymarket Made Surprising Bets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD