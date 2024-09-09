    $150 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) in 7 Days: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin whales are still around and not ready to give up so quickly
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 10:17
    $150 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) in 7 Days: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin remains a dominant player. Recent whale activity indicates that major investors are increasing their stake in the asset. Whales have been adding substantial amounts of Bitcoin even in the face of some withdrawals from institutional investors, indicating their strong belief in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    Three large whales have amassed about 2,814 BTC, or roughly $157 million, from Binance since Sept. 1, according to on-chain data. At approximately $55,887 per Bitcoin the average accumulation price is found. Despite price fluctuations, the addresses involved in these transactions demonstrate massive whale interest in the asset. 

    Article image
    Bitcoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At $55,212, the price of Bitcoin is presently following a descending triangle pattern. Although this pattern is frequently interpreted as bearish, it can also indicate consolidation prior to a breakout. Given the whales' continued accumulation, it is possible that Bitcoin will soon reverse this negative trend and begin to rise again. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says

    Related
    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 09:19
    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Whale inflows additionally indicate that big investors are probably seeing this decline as an opportunity rather than a time to sell. Institutional investors have been pulling back slightly, which is in contrast to their actions and the overall sentiment of the market

    Even though institutional player participation has decreased, Bitcoin's resilience and neutral price performance in the face of these inflows suggest that the market is stabilizing and that there has not been any notable bearish activity.

    Increased liquidity and a stronger push to break out of the descending triangle could be experienced by Bitcoin if this whale accumulation persists. Given the amount of money being invested in the asset, this would result in increased volatility and the possibility of a sudden upward move.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 9:37
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Verge of Big Breakout as Key Bull Pattern Emerges
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 9:19
    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitunix Enters Top 15 on CoinGecko Rankings, Achieving Milestone in the First Week of September 2024
    Merlin Chain Emerges as Bitcoin's Largest Layer 2, Surpassing $1.2 Billion TVL in Just Six Months
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $150 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) in 7 Days: What's Happening?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Verge of Big Breakout as Key Bull Pattern Emerges
    Friend Tech Biggest Loser Revealed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD