Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for August 20

Sun, 08/20/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When will price of XRP start rising?
XRP Price Analysis for August 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are still holding the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 8.37% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level at $0.5283. Currently, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.55. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the next zone around $0.57.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A better situation is on the daily time frame. However, here one also needs to focus on the bar closure.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 19

If it happens with no long wicks, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.57-$0.58 zone within the next few days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen next week after the recent high volatility. The volume has dropped, which means traders are likely to see sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.55 until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5442 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Litecoin and Dogecoin Stand Out With Increased Activity
08/20/2023 - 15:07
Litecoin and Dogecoin Stand Out With Increased Activity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Pre-Mine Ethereum Whale Wakes Up After 8 Years of Silence
08/20/2023 - 13:37
Pre-Mine Ethereum Whale Wakes Up After 8 Years of Silence
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 20
08/20/2023 - 12:48
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk