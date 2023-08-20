XRP Price Analysis for August 20

Original U.Today article

Bulls are still holding the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

The rate of XRP has risen by 8.37% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has broken the local resistance level at $0.5283. Currently, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.55. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the next zone around $0.57.

A better situation is on the daily time frame. However, here one also needs to focus on the bar closure.

If it happens with no long wicks, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.57-$0.58 zone within the next few days.

On the weekly time frame, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen next week after the recent high volatility. The volume has dropped, which means traders are likely to see sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.55 until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5442 at press time.