    XRP Rockets 178% in Bullish Trading Activity as Price Eyes Breakout

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP has stunned crypto community with huge milestone
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 14:59
    XRP Rockets 178% in Bullish Trading Activity as Price Eyes Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP price has faced yet another meltdown owing to recent global geopolitical issues. The Ripple-associated coin saw notable gains last week, and it is expected that a more sustained price rally is in the cards. While the show seems to be over for XRP, some key indicators are flashing bullish signals.

    Crypto traders are showing complete confidence in the coin even though the broader financial markets are under immense pressure. It appears that investors are still expecting gains from the XRP price as many have started to jump on the XRP bandwagon. This positive sentiment can be witnessed in the latest data.

    As per CoinGlass analytics, the trading volume of XRP has jumped a whopping 178.2% in the last 24 hours. Notably, the volume has reached the remarkable figure of $4.99 billion, at the time of this publication. The rising trading activity is a clear reflection of strong bullish sentiment among crypto traders.

    XRP is seeing an influx of investment on all major crypto trading platforms. With $1.55 billion in volume, crypto exchange Binance is leading the way by attracting the most investors. It is followed by Bitget at $1.37 billion, Bybit at $1 billion, OKX at $518 million and BingX at $197.89 million, followed by other prominent platforms.

    XRP price movements

    Despite the huge surge in its trading volume, the price of XRP is still under immense pressure. As of writing this news story, it is trading at $0.5858 after a notable decrease of 6.74% in the last 24 hours. The XRP price hit a high of $0.65 Sunday as more gains were expected at that time. However, geopolitical tensions brought a massive market meltdown.

    XRP also suffered during this time, and the price has plummeted since then. While Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly recovered, altcoins like XRP are still struggling. However, this potential XRP price recovery may start soon, as investors are getting bullish on it. The coming days are crucial for XRP, and only time will tell how it trades during this time of uncertainty.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

