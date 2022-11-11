Original U.Today article

XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11

Denys Serhiichuk
Have bulls gotten back in game by now?
XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11
The cryptocurrency market keeps rising after yesterday's reversal.

Top 10 coins

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest rising coins today, going up by 7.40%.

XRP/USD chart

On the daily chart, XRP is likely to continue the rise if the bar closes near the $0.40 level or above it. In this case, the upward move might be possible to the resistance at $0.4380.

Thus, the rising buying volume is also a prerequisite for possible growth soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3924 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is following the rise of XRP, growing by 6.38% over the past 24 hours.

BNB/USD

Despite today's rise, Binance Coin (BNB) has not returned to the bullish zone yet as the price is still below the $300 mark. In this case, bears keep controlling the situation, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If the situation does not change, a further drop might happen on the weekend.

BNB is trading at $296.6 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

