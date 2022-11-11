XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11

The cryptocurrency market keeps rising after yesterday's reversal.
XRP/USD
XRP is one of the biggest rising coins today, going up by 7.40%.
On the daily chart, XRP is likely to continue the rise if the bar closes near the $0.40 level or above it. In this case, the upward move might be possible to the resistance at $0.4380.
Thus, the rising buying volume is also a prerequisite for possible growth soon.
XRP is trading at $0.3924 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is following the rise of XRP, growing by 6.38% over the past 24 hours.
Despite today's rise, Binance Coin (BNB) has not returned to the bullish zone yet as the price is still below the $300 mark. In this case, bears keep controlling the situation, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If the situation does not change, a further drop might happen on the weekend.
BNB is trading at $296.6 at press time.