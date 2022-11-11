XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11

Original U.Today article

Have bulls gotten back in game by now?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps rising after yesterday's reversal.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest rising coins today, going up by 7.40%.

On the daily chart, XRP is likely to continue the rise if the bar closes near the $0.40 level or above it. In this case, the upward move might be possible to the resistance at $0.4380.

Thus, the rising buying volume is also a prerequisite for possible growth soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3924 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is following the rise of XRP, growing by 6.38% over the past 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, Binance Coin (BNB) has not returned to the bullish zone yet as the price is still below the $300 mark. In this case, bears keep controlling the situation, which is also confirmed by the low volume. If the situation does not change, a further drop might happen on the weekend.

BNB is trading at $296.6 at press time.