X5 Extra Round: DeFi Arabic Cash Goes To First Exchange At $1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After six months of development and several months of Private Trading, the Arabic Cash project proved its serious intentions and development prospects. It is rightfully the first independent DeFi created in support of the global “Blockchain Strategy 2021” of the United Arab Emirates.

Extra round to 1 Dollar

After the full launch of the ABIC token (BSC BEP20) at the end of July, 35.6% per annum staking will be available, as well as trading to 6 crypto pairs on the main Arabic Cash website + trading on Pancake Swap. The next step is to create your own DEX exchange. Next - the introduction of the DeFi loan system.

The project closed each of the three rounds of Private Sale with surplus of the plan. And on June 25, the project closed the Private Sale ahead of schedule and announced the start of the Extra Round, where the price of the ABIC token will grow sharply. In the second half of July, Arabic Cash will be listed on the first exchange with a price tag of $1.

This decision was made thanks to the open voting of the project community - only 34% supported the idea of ​​early closure of the Public Sale and the release of the ABIC token for trading with a minimum price. The remaining 66% voted for the starting bidding price of $1 and the Extra Round, which is required to achieve this goal.

As it became known, the Extra Round will consist of several phases, which will sharply raise the price to $1. At the moment, the first phase lasts, in which the token is fixed at 18 cents.

The creators of the project assure that, in addition to the funds collected at the Private Sale stage, additional funds will be poured into the project's liquidity pool from the founders of Arabic Cash themselves. Recall that the founders are considered to be an association of large real estate companies in the United Arab Emirates. Apparently, this is where Arab maximalism manifests itself, when the price is immediately raised by x10 from the presale.

In history, few have allowed themselves such audacity, but if you look back at the most striking example - Pancake Swap - the picture is rosy. On the very first day of public trading, the price of the token was raised by $1. Exactly one day later, the price collapsed by 60%. But after 12 days, the CAKE token again leveled off to $1, and after another 4 months the price of the token was over $15. And this is against the backdrop of a falling global trend in Bitcoin.

Right now, the Arabic Cash community is showing a confident attitude on HODL. About half of the holders expect $5, and 35% are already preparing to invest ABIC in staking 35.6% more than a year.

You can purchase ABIC tokens on the Arabic Cash official website. Join the community via the Telegram Arabic Cash link.