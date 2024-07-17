Advertisement
AD

    Web3 Platform Azarus Brings Interactive Streams to Largest Esports Event

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Evo and Azarus will partner to bring interactive live streams to world's biggest esports tournament
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 13:55
    Web3 Platform Azarus Brings Interactive Streams to Largest Esports Event
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Streaming Web3 overlay platform Azarus has announced that it will partner with Evolution Championship Series (Evo) to power Evo’s official Twitch live streams during their forthcoming esports tournament.

    Advertisement

    The event, which will form the largest esports tournament in history, will run from July 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

    Azarus’s live streaming technology will be used to enable viewers to engage in interactive games and earn rewards as they watch.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted

    “Evo promises to be a real treat for fans of fighting games, who will be able to watch top players from 63 countries go head-to-head. With Azarus on the official Evo stream, viewers will be able to take in all the action as it unfolds, to interact in real-time, and earn sweet rewards. This will enhance the fan experience while allowing viewers to earn rewards for engaging with the largest esports tournament of its kind,” Azarus Founder Alex Casssovici said.

    More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend the event in person, with hundreds of thousands more tuning in via live streams on twitch.tv/evo.

    Azarus is the Web3 layer for streams. Founded in 2018, the platform maximizes engagement between content creators and communities and is ideally suited to bringing esports tournaments to life.

    #Web 3.0
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Jul 17, 2024 - 13:49
    Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    Jul 17, 2024 - 13:49
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Jul 17, 2024 - 13:49
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Creator Offers Elon Musk to Protect X With Blockchain
    Dogecoin Developer Issues Critical Bitpanda Warning
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD