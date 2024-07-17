Web3 Platform Azarus Brings Interactive Streams to Largest Esports Event

Streaming Web3 overlay platform Azarus has announced that it will partner with Evolution Championship Series (Evo) to power Evo’s official Twitch live streams during their forthcoming esports tournament.

The event, which will form the largest esports tournament in history, will run from July 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Azarus’s live streaming technology will be used to enable viewers to engage in interactive games and earn rewards as they watch.

“Evo promises to be a real treat for fans of fighting games, who will be able to watch top players from 63 countries go head-to-head. With Azarus on the official Evo stream, viewers will be able to take in all the action as it unfolds, to interact in real-time, and earn sweet rewards. This will enhance the fan experience while allowing viewers to earn rewards for engaging with the largest esports tournament of its kind,” Azarus Founder Alex Casssovici said.

More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend the event in person, with hundreds of thousands more tuning in via live streams on twitch.tv/evo.

Azarus is the Web3 layer for streams. Founded in 2018, the platform maximizes engagement between content creators and communities and is ideally suited to bringing esports tournaments to life.