Volatility and Innovation? Why Investors Might Be Flocking to Polygon, Algorand, As Bitgert's Ecosystem Growths

Thu, 07/20/2023 - 12:05
article image
Guest Author
Altcoins like Bitgert (BGRT) demonstrate resilience and innovation in the crypto market, making them attractive options for diversification
The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a strong rally as many altcoins are outperforming the dominant Bitcoin. Among the top performers are Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), which have shown impressive gains in the past few weeks. These coins have several factors that might make them attractive to investors who are looking for high returns and innovation in the crypto space. Additionally, Bitgert introduces a series of new developments and updates for their project.

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the most preferred Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions, providing lower gas fees and faster transaction speeds for decentralized applications (dApps). Polygon has a vibrant ecosystem of developers and entrepreneurs who are building innovative dApps across various industries. Polygon has also formed strategic partnerships with leading platforms such as Aave, SushiSwap, and Decentraland. According to The Daily Hodl, a widely known crypto trader and strategist Scott Melker predicts a bullish continuation for Polygon, targeting its previous all-time high of $2.70.  Polygon's price has surged by over 400% since the beginning of the year, reaching an all-time high of $2.70 in May.

Algorand (ALGO) is a trailblazing platform that aims to create a borderless economy by enabling fast, secure, and scalable transactions. Algorand uses a novel consensus mechanism called Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), which ensures high throughput, low latency, and energy efficiency. Algorand also supports smart contracts, DeFi applications, and NFTs on its network. Algorand has attracted many institutional and retail investors due to its strong fundamentals and partnerships. For example, it recently collaborated with El Salvador to develop blockchain infrastructure for the country's digital economy. Algorand's price has increased by over 600% since January, reaching a new peak of $2.60 in September.

Bitgert (BGRT) has developed a substantial blockchain project. Bitgert (BRISE) is a digital currency aimed at creating a decentralized and transparent digital asset management platform. Bitgert utilizes blockchain technology to provide a range of products and services, which include Bitgert Wallet, Bitgert Exchange, Bitgert Pay, Bitgert Swap, and Bitgert NFT. It claims to be among the first blockchain platforms capable of processing over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). Bitgert also promotes features such as negligible gas fees, absence of network congestion, and continuous uptime. Bitgert's objectives encompass enhancing user experience, offering efficient developer tools, and fostering strong community engagement. 

Major altcoins like Algorand (ALGO) and Polygon (MATIC) are among the coins to watch in the upcoming bull run, as they have proven their resilience, innovation, and growth in the crypto market. Emerging projects like Bitgert (BGRT) also bring technologies and new development to the table. Investors who might be looking for diversification should consider adding alternative options to their portfolios.

