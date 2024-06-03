Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Whale Activity Skyrockets 237% Ahead of Price Move

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This surge in whale activity might indicate potential market move
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 16:08
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Toncoin (TON), the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized layer-1 blockchain, The Open Network (TON), has seen a substantial rise in whale activity, with large TON transactions over $100,000 up by more than 237% in the last 24 hours.

    This spike in large-scale transactions might suggest that a significant price movement could be on the horizon for TON, as large holders adjust their positions in anticipation of market shifts.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst who drew attention to the development, a significant surge in large transactions in the last 24 hours might suggest a strategic shift in whale investments and positions. This surge might indicate a potential market move, as whales typically adjust their holdings in response to anticipated changes in price or market conditions.

    Ali reported that "the number of large Toncoin transactions (over $100,000) has surged by 237.5% in the past 24 hours. This significant increase in TON whale activity suggests a strategic shift in their investments and positions."

    The recent 237.5% increase in whale activity suggests that large holders, or whales, might be preparing for a substantial price move. Whether this results in a bullish or bearish trend remains to be seen, but the activity itself might be a signal that market participants are anticipating a major price move.

    At the time of writing, TON was up 2.42% in the last 24 hours to $6.63 and ranks as the 10th largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $15.97 billion.

    Related
    Wed, 10/26/2022 - 13:21
    Toncoin (TON) Listed by People's Exchange KuCoin
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Several factors could be contributing to the surge in whale activity for Toncoin. Key among them is the growing adoption of the TON Network, which is reflected in a new all-time for daily active users (wallets).

    As the market reacts to this surge in whale activity, the implications for Toncoin's price might be significant. If whale activity is driven by positive market sentiment, TON could see a substantial price increase.

    Conversely, if whales are repositioning in response to perceived risks, the market might experience downward pressure.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
