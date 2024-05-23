Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back of TonCoin (TON)?
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 16:03
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is trading sideways as the prices of some coins are rising, while others are falling, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 0.3% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is near the support level of $6.20. 

    Related
    Wed, 05/22/2024 - 15:32
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $6-$6.10 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price has come back to the support level of $6.2063. If it breaks out, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $5.8-$6 area by the end of the month.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $6. If the fall to it continues, there is a chance to see a test of $5.50 shortly.

    TON is trading at $6.34 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Cardano Founder Celebrates Major Network Milestone
    2024/05/23 15:59
    Cardano Founder Celebrates Major Network Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image SHIB Scores Listing on Major Solana-Centered Exchange, Ripple Forms Coalition With Crypto Heavyweights, Gabor Gurbacs Notes Bitcoin's 17,400% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/23 15:59
    SHIB Scores Listing on Major Solana-Centered Exchange, Ripple Forms Coalition With Crypto Heavyweights, Gabor Gurbacs Notes Bitcoin's 17,400% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Grayscale Launches Two New Crypto Trusts
    2024/05/23 15:59
    Grayscale Launches Two New Crypto Trusts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Carbon Browser Launches, Pioneering the Future of Web Browsing with Unmatched Speed and Privacy
    Horizen Labs Launches zkVerify - The Most Efficient Modular Blockchain for ZK Proof Verification
    3000+ Attendees Hail Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 as a Resounding Success
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23
    Cardano Founder Celebrates Major Network Milestone
    SHIB Scores Listing on Major Solana-Centered Exchange, Ripple Forms Coalition With Crypto Heavyweights, Gabor Gurbacs Notes Bitcoin's 17,400% Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD