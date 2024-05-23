Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for May 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways as the prices of some coins are rising, while others are falling, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 0.3% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is near the support level of $6.20.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $6-$6.10 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price has come back to the support level of $6.2063. If it breaks out, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $5.8-$6 area by the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $6. If the fall to it continues, there is a chance to see a test of $5.50 shortly.

TON is trading at $6.34 at press time.