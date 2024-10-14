Toncoin (TON) Ready for Next Big Leap, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin (TON) is one of the biggest success stories in the crypto ecosystem this year. Despite its parabolic price rally, it is engulfed by one major trend: higher-than-normal volatility. While this is a unique feature for all digital currencies, CryptoQuant Analyst JA Maartun has hinted at a possible end to this volatility.

Toncoin entering new era

Per the verdict from JA Maartun, Toncoin is back in the low-activity area. The analyst highlighted that TON's Sharpe Ratio Risk Indicator has entered a low-risk area for the first time in 12 months. With intense volatility over the past year, TON has benefited immensely, soaring from $2 to $8.

TON is Back in Low-Risk Area



“The Sharpe Ratio Risk Indicator for TON has entered a Low-Risk area for the first time in 12 months. It has been a volatile year for TON, with its price climbing from $2 to $8 over the past year” – By @JA_Maartun



Link 👇https://t.co/QqtuVa3zTr pic.twitter.com/s8AO7qGaPJ — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) October 14, 2024

The coin has climbed into the top 10 by market capitalization during this period. As of writing time, the price of TON has flattened out in gains and is trading for $5.27. Returning to the low-risk area means one unique thing for the coin: its attractiveness is now heightened.

More conservative investors might start liking the coin, complementing the heavy whale buy-up over the past few months. If the trend plays out as projected, it might trigger a major leap in price for the coin, ultimately amplifying its projection to return to its ATH.

Ecosystem versatility to play key role

A project like Toncoin attained its potential because of its technology and its associated decentralized applications (dApps).

Among the most versatile recorded in recent times is DOGS, a major rival to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin (DOGE). With high ecosystem and network activity, and widespread whale adoption, DOGS remains a source of attraction for the TON ecosystem.

Notcoin (NOT) is also another core focus for the Toncoin ecosystem. As the pioneering Tap-2-Earn (T2E) game on Telegram, its role in the community and in boosting TON remains crucial. Overall, Toncoin has more price and valuation leaps, one of which might soon push its price toward a new all-time high (ATH).