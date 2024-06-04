Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Coasting Along With Unusual Whale Transactions

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Toncoin (TON) whale transactions fueled by Notcoin hype
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 9:55
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Toncoin (TON) is setting the pace for whale transaction count as the market seeks to maintain a balance between coins with a bearish trend and those sustaining their bullish momentum. Toncoin falls on the latter side of the aisle, building on the momentum it has registered since the start of this year.

    According to an update from top market analyst Ali Martinez, Toncoin whale transactions soared by more than 237% in a single day. By definition, IntoTheBlock noted that whale transactions are those valued at $100,000 or more. As observed on the charts shared by Martinez, the Toncoin whale transaction soared from a low of five transactions over the past week to 27 as of June 3.

    Whale transactions have a way of shifting the narrative around the price of a particular digital currency. With more accumulation, the supply of the cryptocurrency in circulation is reduced, forcing a major crunch which, when matched with sustained demand, can drive the price of the coin higher.

    At the time of writing, TON, the native token of Toncoin, is up by 2.76% in the past 24 hours to $6.79. One intriguing trend was observed in the Toncoin ecosystem that further underscored the role of TON whales in fueling the price surge. The daily trading volume is down by more than 58% to $208,461,709.

    One major factor driving the TON whale transaction is the market action around Notcoin (NOT), the sensational token that launched on The Open Network in May. Notcoin is trying to carve a niche for itself as both a meme coin and a play-2-earn (P2E) game, one that has made it see a surge to an all-time high (ATH) of $0.02896 atop 201% growth in the trailing seven-day period.

    Toncoin remains in the top 10 list of most capitalized coins joining the altcoins, keeping Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of the top 10.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

