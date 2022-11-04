Solana (SOL) Is Having Terrible Year, Data Shows

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 18:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) has underperformed Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and other major cryptocurrencies
Solana (SOL) Is Having Terrible Year, Data Shows
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoCompare, Solana (SOL) is the worst-performing layer-1 token. 

The cryptocurrency is down as much as 86.38% on a year-to-date basis.

SOL
Image by @CryptoCompare 

For comparison, Ethereum (ETH) is down -64.4%, slightly outperforming Bitcoin. 

Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) have plunged 79.93% and 74.87%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.  

After stealing the spotlight in 2021, the SOL token has now lost more value percentage-wise than most other major altcoins. 

According to the cryptocurrency researcher, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, might still plunge lower despite losing more than 70% of its value. 

In fact, based on historical data, CryptoCompare has predicted that Bitcoin could be on pace to record its biggest drawdown in history in 2022. 

Related
NFTs Reappear on UK Government's Radar

The average annualized volatility of the largest cryptocurrency currently stands at 63%, which is significantly lower compared to the previous bear market. 

In fact, Bitcoin recently became less volatile than the S&P 500 for the first time in roughly two years. CryptoCompare believes that a potential black swan event could change that. 

At the same time, CryptoCompare has noted that crypto trading volumes haven’t deflated in spite of the major market corrections. They are down a mere 30% from 2021 high, which is a significantly smaller drop compared to previous bear markets. 

#Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Here’s Where Terra’s Do Kwon Might Be Hiding
11/04/2022 - 18:57
Here’s Where Terra’s Do Kwon Might Be Hiding
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Spike Thanks to This Crypto Market Paradox
11/04/2022 - 15:46
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Spike Thanks to This Crypto Market Paradox
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image NFTs Reappear on UK Government's Radar
11/04/2022 - 15:28
NFTs Reappear on UK Government's Radar
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya