Shiba Inu's BONE to Go Live on This Digital Asset Derivatives Trading Platform: Details

Digital asset derivatives trading platform BTCEX says it is listing BONE (Bone ShibaSwap), with deposits and trading for the BONE/USDT pair to be enabled on June 8 at 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. UTC.



Headquartered in Ontario Canada, BTCEX offers spot (leveraged spot included) and derivative trading services and claims to be the world's first derivatives exchange to offer USDT-settled options under a combined margin.

BONE is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem that allows the Shiba Inu community to vote on upcoming proposals and has 250,000,000 tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem consists of the following three tokens: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge Killer (LEASH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE).

Earlier in the week, Bitstamp, Europe's largest exchange, announced its listing of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. Users would now be able to trade the meme cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro as the trading platform enables transfers.

Shiba Inu's price action

Shiba Inu's price tested the support at $0.0000102 on June 7 before slightly rebounding. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading marginally up at $0.0000106. The meme cryptocurrency remains in a sideways trend, as seen on its daily chart, trading between $0.0000102 and $0.0000143.

According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu whales remain in accumulation as the top 1,000 ETH whales are currently hodling $639,396,013 worth of SHIB. Also, Shiba Inu has gained more holders since the start of June.

The total number of SHIB holders is currently 1,176,806, according to WhaleStats data. As previously reported, at the close of April, the count stood at 1,139,916. The steady increase continues to be a positive sign. Although an increase in holders may not have an immediate impact on the price, it may indicate long-term interest in an asset.