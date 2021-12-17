Shiba Inu, Solana, Ether Prices Getting Crushed Amid Market Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency prices remain in a declining trend, with some of the major altcoins recording significant losses over the past 24 hours.



Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Solana are all down roughly 8%, becoming the top laggards of the day.



Bitcoin, the top crypto, also shed 5%. It is now 33.50% away from its previous all-time high, but it is still up 62.95% on a year-to-date basis.



The crypto king keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stock market, which is under some pressure during the last trading day of the week. The tech-focused Nasdaq is trading 1.84% lower. The S&P 500 and the Dow are down 1.46% and 1.71%, respectively, at press time.



Bitcoin is currently trading at its lowest level since Dec. 4, the day the flagship cryptocurrency collapsed over 17% within 24 hours and reached a local bottom of $42,000.

Image by tradingview.com