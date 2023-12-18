Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) rides $110 million wave of whale activity, surging 275% in on-chain transactions, all while navigating tumultuous price drop
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:04
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced an astonishing surge in large transactions, reaching a staggering $110.53 million in the past 24 hours, as reported by on-chain portal IntoTheBlock.

This unprecedented activity, representing a remarkable 275% increase, is equivalent to a whopping 7.22 trillion SHIB in terms of tokens.

Notably, this surge comes at a time when the Shiba Inu token faced a substantial price drop of over 11%, plummeting from $0.00001195 to $0.00001 in the past day. 

Despite the market downturn, large players engaged in 186 transactions, each with a volume of at least $100,000, contributing to a total volume of 10.72 trillion SHIB.

""
Contrary to expectations, data from Large Holders Inflow suggests that major players on the SHIB market did not unload their holdings during this period. In fact, they increased their positions by a staggering 6.32 trillion SHIB, marking a remarkable 407% surge compared to the previous day.

""
The apparent paradox of rising whale activity amid a price decline suggests a strategic move by significant participants. It appears that after SHIB's impressive 45% price surge since the beginning of December, many market participants opted to capitalize on their gains, triggering the recent sell-off.

However, on-chain statistics tell a different story, revealing that the most substantial players not only weathered the storm but actively accumulated more SHIB during this period.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

