SHIB, MATIC, FTM Among Top Acquisitions of Whales in Past 24 Hours: Report

News
Sat, 03/12/2022 - 09:47
article image
Yuri Molchan
ETH whales continue to buy SHIB, MATIC, FTM and stablecoins as these assets have been on the list of the most popular ones with large investors in past 24 hours
SHIB and MATIC remain two of the most popular cryptocurrencies with top ETH investors, as well as dollar-pegged stablecoins. Now, FTM has joined that list too, WhaleStats reports.

SHIB, MATIC, FTM among 10 top purchased coins

On-chain data provider WhaleStats has spread the word about the coins that have entered the list of the top ten coins that have been actively purchased by largest Ethereum investors over the past twenty-four hours.

According to the tweet of the data vendor, SHIB and MATIC remain among the favorite investments of the largest 1,000 Ethereum wallet owners

Shiba Inu holds position 7 on that list with Polygon (MATIC) sitting on the 5th spot and Fantom (FTM) holding the 6th place. Stablecoins USDC, USDT and BUSD come in the first part of the list, holding positions 1, 2 and 4.

The second biggest crypto, Ethereum, is on the honorable second spot here.

yearn.finance (YFI) and AAVE follow SHIB, sitting on positions 8 and 9.

According to the WhaleStats website, the average amount of SHIB that whales have been buying over the last 24 hours comprises 880,587,383 tokens. That is the equivalent of $19,665.

As for Polygon’s native token MATIC, the average purchase amount stands at 18,750 coins worth roughly $26,625.

Whales grab $2.6 million in MATIC

In a couple of earlier tweets, the aforementioned data provider reported that two large Ethereum investors had laid their hands on a cumulative $2.6 million.

One of them bought $1,322,746 worth of MATIC (924,997 tokens) and the other acquired $1,313,500 in MATIC – an analogue of 925,000 tokens.

On Friday, U.Today reported that whales on the Ethereum blockchain had also bought a $15 million worth of Fantom (FTM) in several transactions.

