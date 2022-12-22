SHIB Accepted as Payment for “James Bond Cars,” New Updates in Ripple-SEC Case, BabyDoge Flips DOME: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today’s crypto news digest will not let you miss any of the industry’s most important events!

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) accepted as payment for luxury British sports cars via this partnership

According to a recent BitPay announcement, its users can now purchase luxury cars by popular British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin with cryptocurrencies. Among many crypto payment options, to the great delight of Shiba Inu holders, a potential owner of a “James Bond car” can pay with SHIB meme token. Back in November, BitPay entered into a partnership with Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG). Thanks to this partnership, it became possible for EAG to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay, including Shiba Inu.

Ripple v. SEC: big date for another public reveal nears as Ripple scores minor win

Yesterday , James K. Filan has shared fresh updates on the Ripple-SEC case. He said that both parties filed a joint motion for a time extension until Jan. 13, 2023, to file the Daubert motions and accompanying exhibits on the public docket with redactions consistent with the court's Dec. 19, 2022, sealing ruling. Per this ruling, the San Francisco-based company scored a minor win as the court granted its request to edit the documents submitted in connection with the Daubert motions. This aims to protect Ripple's confidential business interests and the legitimate privacy interests of third parties.

BabyDoge price spikes as coin flips DOME on most-traded asset list

@WhaleStatsBSC, tracker of wallets on the Binance Smart Chain, tweeted that Baby Doge Coin managed to flip DOME, Everdome’s native token, as one of the most-traded crypto assets for the largest whales on BSC. At the moment, BSC whales are holding over 888 trillion BabyDoge coins worth slightly over $866,000, which constitutes 0.12% of their portfolio. The news made the price of the meme coin surge briefly on the charts and reach the $0.000000000983 level. However, this did not last long; BabyDoge is now changing hands at $0.000000000940.

Ripple partner and MoneyGram kick off new remittance solution: details