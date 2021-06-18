PointPay PointPay

Senator Cynthia Lummis Reports on Important Upcoming Talks With Biden About Bitcoin

News
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:29
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Senator Cynthia Lummis shared her views on the future of Bitcoin and the upcoming talks with Biden
Senator Cynthia Lummis Reports on Important Upcoming Talks With Biden About Bitcoin
Cover image via www.lummis.senate.gov
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

US Senator Cynthia Lummis said that she would hold talks with the Biden administration on the topic of Bitcoin. Calling the talks "encouraging and productive", Lummis said the talks would be held with people responsible for regulating digital currencies. She said she believes in Bitcoin. Earlier, on her official Twitter page, she welcomed the NRCC's decision to accept voluntary donations in the form of cryptocurrencies:

Welcome to the future, friends. https://t.co/CJQqQEyoo9

— Cynthia Lummis (@CynthiaMLummis) June 17, 2021

Lummis is known as one of the leading proponents of Bitcoin. She believes Bitcoin can play an active role in fighting inflation. It is discussed that inflation in the US, which is currently around 2%, could increase even more in the future. Therefore, citizens are looking for an alternative way to protect themselves against inflation. 

Lummis says she fully supports the first cryptocurrency in terms of investment. By arguing that Bitcoin is an alternative and legitimate means of saving, the senator believes that it can act as a means to control the devaluation of fiat currency. Senator said that this topic is a new and uncharted area, and her team is working with it because the future involves the inclusion of digital assets in the US financial system.

#Bitcoin News #USDT
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn received a Philological education and a certificate in Philosophy from Yale University. He worked as a journalist-analyst for the state publication Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academic singer-baritone and composer. Alihuseyn is involded in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field. He considers blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing. In this area, he wrote several theoretical and analytical works.

article image Grayscale Expands Its Altcoin Market Presence With 1INCH, BNT, MATIC, SOL and Others
06/18/2021 - 12:29

Grayscale Expands Its Altcoin Market Presence With 1INCH, BNT, MATIC, SOL and Others
Antony KoroidAntony Koroid
article image Alibaba Cloud Says It May Stop Servicing Crypto Mining Companies in China
06/18/2021 - 11:50

Alibaba Cloud Says It May Stop Servicing Crypto Mining Companies in China
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 18
06/18/2021 - 11:34

BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk