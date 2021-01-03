Satoshi Becomes 33rd Richest Person in the World on Bitcoin's 12th Birthday

Satoshi Nakamoto has surpassed the likes of Sheldon Adelson, He Xiangjian, and Len Blavatnik, to become the 33rd richest person in the world on the 12th birthday of Bitcoin, his world-changing creation.



In July 2020, Whale Alert estimated that he had managed to mine 1,125,150 BTC before leaving the community for good more than a decade ago.



Assuming that Satoshi is still alive, he would have a net worth of $39.15 billion if he kept all his mined coins.

Image by bloomberg.com

Earlier today, Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $34,800, surpassing the market cap of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Alas, pseudonymous people are not allowed on popular rich lists compiled by popular financial magazines. Messari’s Ryan Watkins writes that Satoshi is nor perceived “as a symbol” instead of a person.

Bitcoin turns 12

The Bitcoin network started its existence on Jan. 3, 2009, when the very first Bitcoin block with 50 coins got mined by Satoshi.



Last month, Bitcoin surpassed 600 million transactions, marking a significant adoption milestone. The very first Bitcoin transaction occurred between Satoshi and cypherpunk legend Hal Finney on Jan. 12, 2009, less than a week after the first Bitcoin block got mined.



As noted by cryptocurrency evangelist Andreas Antonopoulos, the creation of the world’s first cryptocurrency has made it possible to separate money and state:

The world was changed forever. The separation of money and state became a real possibility for millions, billions. Thank you, Satoshi, Hal Finney, and all of the other earliest bitcoin experimenters.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, also wished Bitcoin a happy birthday.

One more Bitcoin billionaire

Meanwhile, venture capitalist Tim Draper has joined the exclusive list of Bitcoin billionaires, according to Kraken’s Pete Rizzo.



Recently, Draper reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by the end of 2020.

At this point, Satoshi would comfortably be the richest person in the world.