Ripple v. SEC: Non-Party Asks Court to Redact Details of Declaration Supporting Plaintiff

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 20:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Investment Banker Declarant has requested that identification information related to himself, his coworkers and employer be redacted as disclosure could lead to safety risks
Investment Banker Declarant, a nonparty in the Ripple v. the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case, has requested that the court grant his motion to redact additional portions of the declaration submitted in support of the SEC’s motion for summary judgment. 

Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen have informed Investment Banker Declarant that they do not oppose his motion, though Garlinghouse and Larsen do not consent to it either. The SEC has informed Investment Banker Declarant that it does not oppose the motion to redact sensitive information from his declaration. 

The declaration by Investment Banker Declarant, submitted on behalf of his employer, is aimed at helping the SEC with its investigation into Ripple's alleged violations of federal securities law.

Since a prior non-party declarant experienced significant threats and harassment after his name was exposed publicly, Investment Banker Declarant has requested the redaction of additional portions of the declaration. 

The movant has expressed concern over potential threats he could receive if his identity is disclosed.

The request is seeking to ensure privacy and safety by redacting irrelevant information that has no bearing on any legal or factual issues of the case.

The motion includes copies of relevant documents featuring the redactions that have been requested by Investment Banker Declarant. 

A copy of Investment Banker Declarant’s statement with suggested redactions is set to be reviewed by Judge Torres before any final decision is made about what will actually go into effect.

article image
