Ripple-Friendly Temenos Picked by Société Générale Group to Modernize Major Bank in Czech Republic

News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 14:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Société Générale in the Czech Republic has chosen Temenos to help it conduct digital transformation of a major bank in Central Europe
Ripple-friendly Temenos, which builds software for banks, has been chosen by Komerční banka (one of the major banks in the Czech Republic) to help it undergo a digital transformation and ensure future business expansion. The bank also belongs to Société Générale.

The news was reported by Business Wire.

The bank to leverage the Temenos solution

The Czech-based bank is to cooperate with Temenos and utilize its solution to modernize the corporate and retail sectors of its banking activity.

The choice was made after a long selection process in which other candidates were rejected. Now, Temenos will help the bank to accelerate innovative implementation and improve its services working with accounts for deposits and lending for its clients (1.6 million of them).

The bank offers a universal range of services for retail, SME and corporate customers, including investment products, internet banking and more at its 240 branches.

Reviving the bank's digital leadership

With help from Temenos, Komerční banka plans to revive its leadership in digital banking in the country and ensure a long-term strategy for it.

Among other assistance, Temenos will help the bank simplify its IT systems and consolidate them on its Temenos Transact platform so that the bank can be quicker in sending new products to the market.

Aside from that, Temenos will ensure the foundation of the bank's future-proof business growth and development, as well as integrate new services and improve the customer experience.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

