Ripple CEO’s Attorney Withdraws from Case, Charles Hoskinson Says XRP Provides No Technical Value, BabyDoge Leaves Shiba Inu Behind: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the weekend. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!

Ripple CEO's attorney withdraws from case: details

According to Friday’s tweet by James K. Filan, who is closely following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, attorney Nicole Tatz has filed a Motion to Withdraw as Counsel for Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. As stated in the tweet, this happened due to Tatz’s departure from the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, which is representing the Ripple CEO in the ongoing case. Meanwhile, all other counsels remain on the case. As previously reported by U.Today, Brad Garlinghouse hopes that the long-running case will be resolved in the first half of 2023.

Charles Hoskinson says XRP provides no technical value, and he is ready to move on

After commenting on his problem with the XRP community in a recent video message , Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson seems to be done with the toxicity of XRP supporters. In a recent tweet , Hoskinson stated that the XRP token provides neither partnership nor technical value, and the community behind it is “toxic and petty.” The Cardano founder concluded, “I can live without it,” at the end of his tweet. The reaction of XRP fans was expected: they rushed to say that they would not tolerate such an attitude toward their beloved crypto and that they will no longer support Cardano.

SHIB rival BabyDoge hits new milestone, leaving Shiba Inu behind

On Friday, Dec. 16, the official Twitter account of Baby Doge Coin announced that over the previous day, the BabyDogeArmy had managed to burn 6.6 trillion tokens worth $6,237. The series of burns started back at the end of November, after the coin’s community voted for them in a Twitter poll. According to Crypteye’s data, BabyDoge’s current circulating supply is slightly over 219 quadrillion. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is not making much progress in burning. In comparison to its rival, BabyDoge, it only managed to destroy 16,037,016 SHIB over the previous day.

Ads Ads

Jim Cramer issues stark warning about Binance