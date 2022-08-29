Ripple CEO Denies Recent Allegations Against Him

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has vehemently denied investing in controversial attorney Kyle Roche, claiming that he has never interacted with him

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that he has never spoken to U.S. attorney Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP, responding to damning allegations from CryptoLeaks.



The crypto whistleblower published a blog post that accuses Ava Labs CEO Emin Gun Sirer of using the American legal system in order to hurt its competitors "gangster style."



Ava Labs allegedly formed a partnership with Roche Freedman in order to target rival blockchains with lawsuits. The firm has allegedly received a substantial number of AVAX tokens in exchange for its services.



CryptoLeaks also claims Sirer, an associate professor of computer science at Cornell, of using the university's brand for "deceptive self-promotion."