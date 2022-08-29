Ripple CEO Denies Recent Allegations Against Him

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that he has never spoken to U.S. attorney Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP, responding to damning allegations from CryptoLeaks.
The crypto whistleblower published a blog post that accuses Ava Labs CEO Emin Gun Sirer of using the American legal system in order to hurt its competitors "gangster style."
Ava Labs allegedly formed a partnership with Roche Freedman in order to target rival blockchains with lawsuits. The firm has allegedly received a substantial number of AVAX tokens in exchange for its services.
CryptoLeaks also claims Sirer, an associate professor of computer science at Cornell, of using the university's brand for "deceptive self-promotion."
Notably, Roche Freedman filed a class-action lawsuit in California, which accuses the key Avalanche competitor of selling unregistered securities. The outcome of this legal brawl could have big implications for the crypto industry.
CryptoLeaks claims that the law firm allegedly represented Ripple in a lawsuit that says that XRP is an unregistered security.
Roche allegedly convinced Garlinghouse to become his angel investor, which is something that the latter vehemently denies. The blog post says that the two created a separate lawsuit for taking legal action against other cryptocurrency firms.
Ripple was taken to court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission back in December. In mid-July, Garlinghouse revealed that the company had spent more than $100 million on legal fees during the grueling legal battle.