Polygon (MATIC) to Host Carbon-Negative NFT Platform by Beeple

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 18:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Prominent NFT artist Mike Winkelmann (aka Beeple) to co-lead the Polygon-based marketplace for tokenized artworks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
WENEW, a cutting-edge digital collectibles marketplace by renowned artist Mike "Beeple" Winkelmann, is going to start operations on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain.

WENEW NFT marketplace launches on Polygon 

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the WENEW NFT platform will soon launch on Polygon (MATIC), an innovative hub of scaling solutions.

WENEW will be a huge addition to the existing NFT environment of Polygon. By press time, Polygon has proudly on-boarded more than 150 NFT-oriented applications and robust NFT infrastructure. For instance, it supports OpenSea and Upshot, two flagship projects of the global NFT scene.

To celebrate the hotly anticipated launch of Beeple’s NFT marketplace, an iconic collection featuring Andy Murray’s Wimbledon 2013 victory is offered for an auction.

WENEW’s killer feature is its carbon-negative design. Besides that, WENEW will collaborate with the Open Earth Foundation: a portion of each purchase will be donate to foundation’s initiatives.

Polygon’s ecosystem of dApps is taking shape

Thanks to its modular and scalable design, Polygon’s popularity among dApps developers is steadily increasing. Currently, it hosts over 500 applications in the spheres of DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

Its 1.8 million wallets are responsible for 7 million transactions per day. Polygon combines the benefits of all massively adopted Ethereum’s scalability solutions like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, and Validium.

Polygon’s (MATIC) design boasts low-to-no transactional fees and unmatched throughput. Also, its development experience allows seamless migration of dApps from Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart chain (BSC).

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

