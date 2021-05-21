Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain

News
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 18:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Orion Protocol is stepping up its interoperability game with the integration of Binance Smart Chain
Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Decentralized liquidity aggregator Orion Protocol has announced the integration of Binance Bridge into Orion Bridge.  

This makes it possible to trade Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens from their wallet on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), thus skirting exorbitant has fees.   

Transactions will be settled on BSC via a “helper wallet,” which means that Ethereum users can take advantage of much cheaper transactions on the rivaling smart contract chain.            

One will only have to pay gas fees when sending tokens to Orion’s terminal.

BSC functions as a parallel chain to Binance Chain, swiftly gaining popularity because of its comparatively low barrier of entry.

However, with $14.64 billion in total value locked, its ecosystem still pales in comparison to that of Ethereum. DEX PancakeSwap remains BSC’s only major application.

The integration also lets users trade native tokens such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.   

More blockchains are coming

Orion Protocol allows its users to simultaneously access centralized and decentralize exchanges with the help of its terminals and find the best trading price across a plethora of trading pairs.

After integrating Ethereum and BSC, the protocol also has Polkadot, Elrond, Cardano, Fantom, and other projects in its pipeline.

On top of that, Orion also plans to bring non-fungible token markets to its users.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain
05/21/2021 - 18:05

Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for May 21
05/21/2021 - 17:00

BTC, ETH, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for May 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Exclusive Interview with Cardano’s CTO on Decentralization Process, Next Steps and Dogecoin
05/21/2021 - 16:45

Exclusive Interview with Cardano’s CTO on Decentralization Process, Next Steps and Dogecoin
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img