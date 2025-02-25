Orbs' Perpetual Hub Integrates With Xpanse, Brings Decentralized Derivatives to Mode Blockchain

Advertisement

Orbs, a flagship blockchain infrastructure provider, has shared the details of the integration of its Perpetual Hub into perps trading protocol Xpanse. The move brings advanced trading capabilities and deep liquidity to users of the decentralized exchange on Mode.

Orbs, a provider of blockchain infrastructure, announces that its Perpetual Hub is now integrated with Xpanse DeFi protocol. This is the pioneering integration for Orbs' Perpetual Hub on Mode, a high-performance smart contracts blockchain.

Orbs' Perpetual Hub operates as a decentralized abstraction layer to improve the trading experience for on-chain perpetuals markets. Built on Orbs' layer-3 architecture, Perpetual Hub provides optimized order execution, enhanced liquidity management and seamless capital efficiency without relying on centralized intermediaries.

The integration of Perpetual Hub into Xpanse enables Mode users to enjoy enhanced liquidity and greater capital efficiency. Xpanse offers DeFi traders low fees and access to over 340 markets with up to 60x leverage. It combines three distinct liquidity layers in the form of intent-based, oracle-based and order book systems that are enhanced through connection to Orbs' Perpetual Hub.

Xpanse also grants traders advanced AI signals and indicators that leverage deep learning-based models for enhanced precision. These include Viper AI to predict directional market momentum, Minima/Maxima to identify local tops and bottoms in real time, WaveML to track market trends and inefficiencies, and the Fear & Greed Index to gauge market sentiment.

Xpanse advances on-chain perps trading for newcomers and pros

Xpanse traders can maximize capital utilization through smart liquidity routing and optimized margin management, improving the cost-effectiveness of leveraged positions. Xpanse's integration with Orbs' Perpetual Hub also supports interoperability with other DeFi protocols, opening new possibilities such as cross-chain liquidity aggregation and advanced automated strategies.

Perpetual Hub is deployed on Orbs' L3 proof-of-stake network, secured by a permissionless validator ecosystem. Orbs enhances on-chain trading through L3 solutions such as dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub and Perpetual Hub, enabling complex trading functionalities typically reserved for CeFi.

By executing sophisticated on-chain logic beyond standard smart contracts, Orbs delivers high-performance DeFi infrastructure that supports institutional-grade order execution and liquidity optimization.