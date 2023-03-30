New Meme Coin DigiToads (TOADS) Raises $375k in Stage 1 Pre-Sale

DigiToads (TOADS) is the latest meme token making waves in the crypto space, raising a whopping $375,000 in the first stage of its presale.

DigiToads offers many attractive features, including a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, NFT staking, NFTs, Platinum Toads, and a charity/environmental aspect.

DigiToads (TOADS) pre-sale gains traction

The presale has already raised $375,000, and there's still room for growth. Investors can easily access the presale, with many major coins accepted as payment. A vast number of tokens are reserved for bonuses and rewards. Additionally, the project boasts a doxxed team and no vesting period.

Image by DigiToads

One of the key features that sets DigiToads apart from other meme coins is its NFT staking system. Holders can enjoy consistent rewards with 2% of every TOADS transaction allocated to the staking pool. By staking their NFTs, users can earn residual income, making DigiToads a fun investment that pays out to holders continually.

The DigiToads ecosystem offers a thrilling new web3 P2E game that lets you collect, nurture, and battle unique DigiToads. Players can acquire one-of-a-kind DigiToads by buying, trading, or even winning them. Each DigiToad boasts its own set of characteristics, strengths, and weaknesses, giving you a wide range of options to choose from when selecting the perfect digital companion.

To ensure a competitive edge in battles against other players, users can utilize TOADS tokens (the native currency) to purchase food, potions, and training equipment for their DigiToads. These items will aid in increasing the size, strength, and learning new abilities of the digital amphibians.

More opportunities for DigiToads (TOADS) pre-sale

At the end of every DigiToads season, which lasts for a month, the top 25% of players on the leaderboard will receive TOADS tokens as a reward. To ensure that the community is always rewarded, 50% of the funds raised from the sale of items in the game will be allocated to the prize fund and distributed among the top 25% of players. This allows players to earn real money while playing the game, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.

DigiToads is not just focused on gaming; it's also dedicated to positively impacting the environment. The project has pledged to support the environment by allocating 2.5% of its profits to charities committed to replanting trees and preserving rainforests.

Moreover, DigiToads hosts monthly on-chain trading competitions, where users can win Platinum Toads, granting them remote access to 1/12 of the TOADS treasury for trading. The best community traders can earn 10% of all trading profits they make for the treasury, incentivizing growth and further increasing the potential for residual income.

With its innovative features and commitment to environmental causes, DigiToads stands out among the latest ICOs and new ICO coins. By offering NFT staking and residual income opportunities, this meme coin with a difference is poised to become a major player in the crypto space.