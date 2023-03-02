New L1 Protocol Kaspa (KAS) up 102% Following This Important News: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It is not uncommon to find impressive market updates about the top Layer 1 (L1) protocols, however, in terms of price action, the new network, Kaspa (KAS), is leading the momentum. The cryptocurrency is being priced at $0.01447, up 19.27% over the past 24 hours and by more than 102% in the past seven days, per CoinMarketCap's data.

Kaspa is a relatively unknown name in the digital currency ecosystem, however, this does not negate its uniqueness as an advanced proof-of-work (PoW) smart contract-enabled protocol. The protocol's growth today hinges on the news of its recent listing on one of the world's largest crypto mining pools, F2Pool.

Kaspa has been integrated into @f2pool_official - one of the world's premier mining pool services.



Check out their getting-started guide: https://t.co/mcnwAzoSJk



To celebrate a 500K $Kas mining contest has been started.



More infos in their thread!#Kaspa #f2pool #Mining https://t.co/lIOWzwImBI — Kaspa (@KaspaCurrency) March 2, 2023

The integration with Kaspa is crucial for the emerging protocol as it will allow more miners to connect with it and help mine its native token, which will ultimately enhance its liquidity and valuation in the future.

Besides the F2Pool partnership, Kaspa is also doing all it can to expand its ecosystem, and this is highlighted by its linkups with other high-growth outfits in the Web3.0 world. One of its recent partnerships also extended to two major wallet providers, OneKey Wallet and Tangem.

Kaspa to create its own niche

Every major crypto protocol is known for something that helps with its branding. For instance, Ethereum is known as a deflationary smart contract hub, while protocols like Cardano are known for their inherent decentralization capabilities.

For Kaspa to attain the height at which it gets to compete with its peers, it will need to create its own niche and build out its ecosystem around it. There are a number of emerging protocols, many of which have carved out an identity for themselves over the past few months.

From SingularityNET (AGIX) to Aptos, dubbed Solana Killer, the ecosystem is filled with successful projects that Kaspa can emulate.