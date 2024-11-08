    N3TWORK Studios Releases Legendary Heroes: Unchained Game on Base Blockchain

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Legendary ecosystem and Legendary Heroes: Unchained (LHU) game are now live on Base
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 21:00
    N3TWORK Studios Releases Legendary Heroes: Unchained Game on Base Blockchain
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Renowned game developers N3TWORK Studios released its Legendary ecosystem and the Legendary Heroes Unchained (LHU) game on the Base network. With the launch of LHU’s Epoch 1, N3TWORK Studios introduces a pioneering digital ecosystem where players transcend traditional roles, stepping into the shoes of creators and owners.

    Legendary Heroes: Unchained kicks off on Base: Details

    Legendary Heroes: Unchained (LHU), a new-gen gaming ecosystem by N3TWORK Studios, has just landed on Base, an OP Stack blockchain backed by Coinbase.

    At the heart of LHU are the digital primitives of heroes and land — a flexible, open framework that grants players the freedom to create, evolve and reimagine their digital worlds. This framework allows players to develop heroes, lead guilds and build empires, all while owning the assets they have shaped. With assets that transcend LHU itself, players can realize their own vision outside the game and achieve a blend of creation and ownership not seen in traditional gaming.

    LHU provides players with an on-chain experience that goes far beyond asset acquisition by offering true agency through deep customization, gameplay and ownership options. 

    N3TWORK Studios representatives stressed that the release unlocks a completely new level of customizability for the entire Web3 gaming segment:

    By combining rich, strategic gameplay with true digital ownership, LHU is setting new standards for what on-chain gaming can deliver.

    Players can tailor their heroes and lands with unique stats, attributes and visuals, crafting an experience that is uniquely their own. As LHU’s epochs progress, players will be able to extend their assets into personal narratives and even external games, building connections that last beyond any single experience.

    No-download gaming experience for Web3 community

    Julius Hong, Executive Producer with N3TWORK Studios, is excited by the product and its potential target audience:

    LHU is built with a commitment to delivering an authentic, player-driven experience. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to empower players, offering true ownership and the freedom to shape their own journey. This attention to detail reflects our deep passion for creating immersive worlds that resonate with players.

    Legendary Heroes Unchained’s Epoch 1 will go live on Nov. 7 for Loyalty Pass Holders, opening to the public 24 hours later. 

    Built with Unity WebGL, LHU is a no-download Hero Collector RPG that is a breakthrough desktop web and mobile experience that is safe, secure and incredibly easy to use, enabled by Coinbase Smart Wallet, Reown (formerly WalletConnect) and FortePay, an all-in-one Web3 purchasing solution, to ensure a smooth and secure payment experience, seamlessly handling conversion, crypto and fiat transactions.

    #GameFi News
