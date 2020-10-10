Original article based on tweet

Miners’ BTC Outflow Volume Soars 51% as Bitcoin Reaches $11,300 Zone: Research Data

News
Sat, 10/10/2020 - 11:39
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode company reported that in the last 24 hours, BTC miners outflow volume surged more than 51 percent along with number of non-zero BTC wallets hitting a new ATH
Miners’ BTC Outflow Volume Soars 51% as Bitcoin Reaches $11,300 Zone: Research Data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As Bitcoin has surged above $11,000 and is trading at $11,300 at press-time, Glassnode has shared that the miners' Bitcoin outflow volume to crypto exchanges and other addresses has seen a massive increase of over 51 percent within the past 24 hours.

As well as that, the amount of non-zero Bitcoin wallets has hit a new all-time high.

Miners sending more BTC to exchanges

As reported by Glassnode research company, BTC amount that miners are sending to crypto exchanges immensely surged in a time-span of 24 hours – by 215.9 percent, data recorded on Friday.

This metric’s value totals 15.139 BTC after rising from 4.792 BTC.

Miners’ outflow volume, according to the fresh data shared by the same company, has also seen a major rise over the past 24 hours – it surged 51.1 percent to 56.858 BTC.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Related Nothing Better Than Bitcoin: Anthony Pompliano
Related
Nothing Better Than Bitcoin: Anthony Pompliano

More users are entering Bitcoin as it breaks above $11,000

As Bitcoin is trading in the $11,300 zone after printing a significant upsurge on Friday, Glassnode has counted that more investors have started flowing into the flagship cryptocurrency.

According to a recent tweet, the number of non-zero Bitcoin wallets has reached an all-time high of 31,635,651.

Many experts believe that Bitcoin was pushed up largely due to the recent BTC acquisition by Jack Dorsey-led Square and the report published by Department of Justice that contains its regulatory framework regarding crypto assets.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Mining
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitrue to Roll Out Registration of Ripple's PayID Addresses Bitrue to Roll Out Registration of Ripple's PayID Addresses
News
7 minutes ago

Bitrue to Roll Out Registration of Ripple's PayID Addresses
Yuri Molchan
Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
News
1 day ago

Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
Alex Dovbnya
New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness
News
22 hours ago

New York Times Reporter Explains the Danger of Coinbase's Push Against Wokeness
Alex Dovbnya