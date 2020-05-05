Mike Novogratz Explains Who's Buying Bitcoin

News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 05:54
Alex Dovbnya
Former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz says that he’s seeing some real activity in the space after a long desert
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

 

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says that institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin (BTC) during his recent appearance on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

According to the former Wall Streeter, many hedge funds are expected to make announcements about adding the benchmark cryptocurrency to their baskets of assets:

We are seeing lots of new investors in that space. Hedge funds that are buying it. Not just like individuals managers, but they are buying it in their funds. I think you will see some announcements soon.


Related
Mike Novogratz Names Two Tailwinds for Bitcoin (BTC) Price

Gold and Bitcoin are obvious bets 

Novogratz claims that he’s bullish on hard assets like gold and Bitcoin in a stagflationary or inflationary environment.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve is printing money, Bitcoin is on the verge of its quadrennial halving that will reduce its daily supply by 50 percent.

In fact, as reported by U.Today, the annual inflation rate of BTC is going to drop below that of gold next Tuesday. 

Related
Priced In? 'Bitcoin (BTC) Halving' Google Searches About to Reach New All-Time High

The market will remain “nervous”

After an impressive rally in the U.S. stock market, the latest trading sessions were somehow choppy.

Novogratz expects the market to remain nervous because there is no plan on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly, he criticized the government for not implementing wide-spread testing:

It’s beyond my comprehension why we haven’t gotten more testing. We need five mln tests per day, we are getting about 300,000.

E-mini stock futures are currently in the green as more states are loosening COVID-19 restrictions.  

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy