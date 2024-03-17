Advertisement
Meme Coin Rally Pushes Raydium on Solana Above Arbitrum, Maker and Others

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Fees on Solana surging as investors embrace meme coins again
Sun, 17/03/2024 - 12:09
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Raydium on Solana has surged to become one of the top seven protocols by 24-hour fees, overtaking networks and projects such as Arbitrum, Maker and even Aave. This rise is attributed to a significant meme coin rally within the Solana ecosystem, capitalizing on Ethereum's recent lackluster performance and the market's search for high-risk, high-reward assets.

The meme coin trading has long been associated with speculation and high volatility. As larger, more established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum experience a lull, a segment of crypto traders has diverted their attention and capital toward alternative chains and their native tokens, seeking to maintain their risk exposure.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SOL/USDT chart by TradingView

The allure of these meme coins, which often promise substantial short-term gains, has been particularly enticing on platforms like Solana. Known for its high throughput and low transaction fees, Solana has provided an ideal environment for the growth of decentralized exchanges like Raydium. Raydium's rise in fee generation reflects this influx of trading volume and the platform's increased utilization amid the broader crypto market's volatility.

As Raydium ascends the ranks in the protocol fee leaderboard, it showcases the shift in trader preferences during market downturns. Historical trends suggest that when the larger cap assets start to rally, trading volume tends to flow back to more established chains, which are perceived as "proper" due to their size and stability. This shift typically results in a decrease in activity and fees for DEXs on alternative chains like Solana.

For now, Raydium's success is a testament to Solana's capacity to capture and engage a market driven by traders' pursuit of assets with significant price movement. However, this is a delicate balance; as market sentiments shift toward a preference for stability or as larger chains offer competitive solutions for high volatility trading, platforms like Raydium will need to innovate continuously to retain their user base and fee dominance.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

