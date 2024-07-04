Large Ethereum Whale on Verge of Liquidation as ETH Bloodbath Deepens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Analytics X account @lookonchain spreads the word about a large whale, who is long on ETH. Currently, this trader is on the verge of liquidation, the tweet states, while he is about to lose the more than $30 million in crypto that he borrowed.

Ethereum (ETH) whale on verge of liquidation

According to the data source, this whale deposited 12,374 ETH to Compound, while he borrowed $31.4 million stablecoins. @lookonchain says that should the Ethereum price continue to decline, once it falls to the $2,984 level, this whale’s long positions will be liquidated.

In the meantime, another whale grabbed 9,425 ETH worth slightly more than $30 million earlier today. @lookonchain stated that it was a fresh wallet. The whale made a purchase of a dozen other cryptocurrencies, including BNB, MATIC, LINK, AVAX and top meme coins, such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Pepe Coin and Floki.

In total, it bought and withdrew a whopping $120 million worth of altcoins from the largest cryptocurrency platform, Binance. The Ethereum chunk was the largest among his purchases.

Bitcoin price deep in red, Ethereum follows suit

This week, since Monday, the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has staged a decline of a whopping 10.42% as it has slumped from the $3,500 zone to the $3,150 mark, where it is changing hands right now.

Today, Ethereum plummeted first by 3.03% in a big single red hourly candle. This drop was followed by a marginal rise and then another price decline of 3.09%.

Ethereum has been following the recent price decline of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which has been going down heavily since Monday. Analyst Charles Edwards published a tweet, in which he shared that the Bitcoin price keeps going down as major players continue to dump Bitcoin. Mostly, these are miners who are selling freshly mined BTC and their old Bitcoin reserves.

Long-term holders are actively selling their BTC as well. Overall, according to the Glassnode data shared by Edwards, currently, there is a 374,000 Bitcoin negative flow. That is, approximately $24 billion worth of Bitcoin is being dumped on the market at the moment.

The U.S. and German governments have recently sold several large amounts of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to earlier U.Today reports.